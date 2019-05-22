Among the now massive field of Democrats, few of the candidates received more initial buzz before the campaign started than Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke. Now it appears the bloom is coming off that rose — if it was ever there in the first place:

Thread. Note the tweet at the end about his ratings. https://t.co/LZeCqcOVFn — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 22, 2019

O’Rourke had a town hall on CNN last night, and did his best to engage and interest the liberal base:

Beto repeats the debunked talking point that Trump referred to asylum seekers as "animals." Trump was talking about MS-13 gang members. #CNNTownHall — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 22, 2019

Beto: Scientists are saying "we have ten years within which to act, to free this country from a dependence on fossil fuels and fully embrace renewable energy, to make sure…this planet is habitable for the generations that follow us."#CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/NGmbAA6CJN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 22, 2019

Beto says the U.S. has been in Iraq for "28 years and counting…" #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/CQgV3gXbm7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 22, 2019

So how did all that go over? It doesn’t appear “Beto-Mania” is really a thing:

Beto is not only starting to appear towards the bottom in the polls, but his town hall with CNN now holds the distinction of being one of the lowest in ratings for the network. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper's town hall had more people watching.https://t.co/HglbR9Hs36 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 22, 2019

At some point @jonfavs, @TVietor08, and @danpfeiffer are going to have to apologize for convincing gullible Democratic donors that @BetoORourke has a shot of winning anything outside of his congressional district. https://t.co/zilRolAZNq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 22, 2019

O’Rourke having the title of “the next Obama” will have to wait.

Warren, Booker, Klobuchar, even Hickenlooper had higher ratings than O'Rourke on CNN… https://t.co/LT5BVt7Dkw — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 22, 2019

Remember when some pundits said Beto actually won by losing the Texas Senate seat as it put him on the national stage? Lol Beto. https://t.co/6M2RUrNIRs — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 22, 2019

Incredible. Just a couple months ago, Beto was the shiniest object in the room, polling as high as 12% nationally. There's a strong likelihood he won't even make it to the Iowa caucus. https://t.co/E72pzbKOaw — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 22, 2019

It looks like Alyssa Milano’s going to miss the mark… again:

LOL.