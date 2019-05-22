Among the now massive field of Democrats, few of the candidates received more initial buzz before the campaign started than Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke. Now it appears the bloom is coming off that rose — if it was ever there in the first place:

O’Rourke had a town hall on CNN last night, and did his best to engage and interest the liberal base:

So how did all that go over? It doesn’t appear “Beto-Mania” is really a thing:

O’Rourke having the title of “the next Obama” will have to wait.

It looks like Alyssa Milano’s going to miss the mark… again:

