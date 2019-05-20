The entire field of 2020 Democrats have been trying to sound the alarm about “climate change,” and Elizabeth Warren plans to get the U.S. military involved:

Together, we can work with our military to fight climate change. https://t.co/fYixnw11bz — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 19, 2019

And how would that happen?

just say you want to dismantle it and call it a day — Razor (@hale_razor) May 20, 2019

Warren wrote that “consistent with the objectives of the Green New Deal, the Pentagon should achieve net zero carbon emissions for all its non-combat bases and infrastructure by 2030.”

Consistent with the Green New Deal that zero Senate Dems voted for?

Oh Shut Up! I think I liked you better when you were still pretending to be Native American. You sound like Al Gore now. https://t.co/sfLQ2SD5mJ — Donna (@navajomadonna) May 20, 2019

WTF — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 20, 2019

So, you'll have them invade India and China? https://t.co/SyXrH3qE4d — Saving Ferris ⚕️ (@StreetDoc_67) May 20, 2019

But if all else fails: