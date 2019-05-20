The entire field of 2020 Democrats have been trying to sound the alarm about “climate change,” and Elizabeth Warren plans to get the U.S. military involved:

And how would that happen?

Warren wrote that “consistent with the objectives of the Green New Deal, the Pentagon should achieve net zero carbon emissions for all its non-combat bases and infrastructure by 2030.”

Consistent with the Green New Deal that zero Senate Dems voted for?

But if all else fails:

Tags: Climate changeElizabeth Warrenglobal warmingU.S. military