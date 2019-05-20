The entire field of 2020 Democrats have been trying to sound the alarm about “climate change,” and Elizabeth Warren plans to get the U.S. military involved:
Together, we can work with our military to fight climate change. https://t.co/fYixnw11bz
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 19, 2019
And how would that happen?
Warren wrote that “consistent with the objectives of the Green New Deal, the Pentagon should achieve net zero carbon emissions for all its non-combat bases and infrastructure by 2030.”
Consistent with the Green New Deal that zero Senate Dems voted for?
