Here’s more proof that Fox News consistently delivers far more viewers for presidential candidates than other cable news outlets:

Buttigieg’s Town Hall Beats MSNBC, CNN Combinedhttps://t.co/5P4dPtRsXo pic.twitter.com/JHtNoESjvR — Cable News Watch (@CableNewsWatch) May 20, 2019

Pete Buttigieg's presidential candidate town hall with Fox News on Sunday had almost double the viewers of CNN's town hall with him. The town hall also had more viewers than "CNN Newsroom" and "Kasie DC" combined during the same hour.https://t.co/YS5xzIwEqb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 20, 2019

Remember which Dem has declared a boycott of, and a war on, Fox News?

If the polls don’t significantly change in the coming weeks or months, we’re guessing Warren’s mind will.

Jim Messina on MSNBC says 2020ers should go on Fox News: "Stop playing games and go talk to voters." Criticizes Warren for saying she doesn't want to help Fox sell ads while buying FB ads even though she wants to break up that company. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) May 20, 2019

Pass the popcorn!

***

Related:

‘Hell must be freezing over’! Elizabeth Warren’s war on Fox News is NOT impressing ANYBODY on ‘The View’