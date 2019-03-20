Talk among the Democrat field of 2020 candidates about the need, in their opinion, to do away with the Electoral College is becoming more commonplace, though it wouldn’t be easy:

The idea that amending the Constitution—or simply proposing amendments—is somehow radical is a recent phenomenon and a silly one. The 2016 Republican platform called for five constitutional amendments (abortion, same-sex marriage, term limits, balanced-budget, education). https://t.co/eLJeEmAirM — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) March 19, 2019

To make that happen would be a chore:

Then quit bitching on Twitter and get to work: 1. Write the amendment. 2. Get 2/3 of the House and Senate to approve. 3. Get 38 state legislatures to approve. Easy. https://t.co/33dtlz4kcm — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 20, 2019

Dems must realize what a nearly impossible task that would be, but Laurence Tribe thinks it’s still worth a shot:

Senator @ewarren and Rep. @PeteButtigieg want to get rid of the Electoral College. I expect @RepBetoORourke, @amyklobuchar, @KamalaHarris, @CoryBooker, and, yes, @JoeBiden to join them. The NVP compact is the way to do it. Hard but worth trying. One person/one vote! — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 20, 2019

Taking into consideration the unlikelihood of that happening, Jon Gabriel had a suggestion the Democrats might consider to be too radical:

Instead of changing the Constitution, perhaps Democrats could slightly moderate their views to woo voters who don't live on the coasts. https://t.co/aKwJJgk795 — jon gabriel (@exjon) March 20, 2019

There’s one potential solution for Dems, not that it won’t fall on deaf ears.

That’s just crazy talk, Jon. There are no people in the middle of the country. — dubs (@mrbigdubya) March 20, 2019

Moderating doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the Democratic Party right now. https://t.co/iRr6PdEhV1 — Bob Beasley (@13013B) March 20, 2019

It sure doesn’t.