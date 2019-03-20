Talk among the Democrat field of 2020 candidates about the need, in their opinion, to do away with the Electoral College is becoming more commonplace, though it wouldn’t be easy:
The idea that amending the Constitution—or simply proposing amendments—is somehow radical is a recent phenomenon and a silly one. The 2016 Republican platform called for five constitutional amendments (abortion, same-sex marriage, term limits, balanced-budget, education). https://t.co/eLJeEmAirM
— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) March 19, 2019
To make that happen would be a chore:
Then quit bitching on Twitter and get to work:
1. Write the amendment.
2. Get 2/3 of the House and Senate to approve.
3. Get 38 state legislatures to approve.
Easy. https://t.co/33dtlz4kcm
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 20, 2019
Dems must realize what a nearly impossible task that would be, but Laurence Tribe thinks it’s still worth a shot:
Senator @ewarren and Rep. @PeteButtigieg want to get rid of the Electoral College. I expect @RepBetoORourke, @amyklobuchar, @KamalaHarris, @CoryBooker, and, yes, @JoeBiden to join them. The NVP compact is the way to do it. Hard but worth trying. One person/one vote!
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 20, 2019
Taking into consideration the unlikelihood of that happening, Jon Gabriel had a suggestion the Democrats might consider to be too radical:
Instead of changing the Constitution, perhaps Democrats could slightly moderate their views to woo voters who don't live on the coasts. https://t.co/aKwJJgk795
— jon gabriel (@exjon) March 20, 2019
There’s one potential solution for Dems, not that it won’t fall on deaf ears.
Crazy talk. https://t.co/P2kUNHNlCC
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 20, 2019
That’s just crazy talk, Jon. There are no people in the middle of the country.
— dubs (@mrbigdubya) March 20, 2019
Moderating doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the Democratic Party right now. https://t.co/iRr6PdEhV1
— Bob Beasley (@13013B) March 20, 2019
It sure doesn’t.