As we told you yesterday, many students all over the world skipped school for a “climate strike,” and it all had a very distinct left-wing feel to it (big surprise):

SHOCKER: Anti-capitalists out in force as students go on #ClimateStrike around the world https://t.co/9OmM3StZfo — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 15, 2019

People actually want to ban fossil fuels. I hope they enjoy the prospect of mass starvation. pic.twitter.com/bkjG1evL5S — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 16, 2019

And those whose goal it is to dramatically lower or eliminate the burning of fossil fuels to ostensibly save the planet from a fiery demise have a high-profile, high-flying supporter:

The window of opportunity for humanity to avert the most catastrophic impacts of global warming is closing. I applaud students for reminding us what’s at stake – their future, and the future of humanity https://t.co/MlTMnB7xEk #schoolstrike4climate #FridaysForFuture @thebteamhq pic.twitter.com/IKvMewW30H — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) March 14, 2019

Well isn’t that special!

Is there any body with a larger carbon footprint than Branson? — steven armstrong (@steven_sda7698) March 15, 2019

From the man who must be the single most polluting human on earth. — Jane🤔✡️✝️ ‘La Strana Morte Dell'Europa'. (@janemarie7650) March 15, 2019

"So, anyway… I got mine." – flies away on a 747 jumbo jet https://t.co/RhMOa91sPi — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 16, 2019

Uh oh, not everybody’s buying into that rhetoric, considering the source:

Amazing wokeness from a founder of an airline. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 16, 2019

Bruh, you have an airline company and have a huge personal carbon footprint. Tone deaf. Practice what you preach, then I might listen. https://t.co/8rqCYfiQ9Y — DW Berkley (@DWBerkley) March 16, 2019

Why do the naggiest climate assholes always have the carbon footprint of a small city? https://t.co/nqZ7EJ6Spc — Dead Agent (@Recursion_Agent) March 16, 2019

And you know damn well the “solution” won’t be for people like Branson to alter their lifestyles. You on the other hand…

The “solution,” of course, being catastrophically higher taxation and government control over individual liberty.#GlobalWarmingCoolingClimateChangeExtremeWeatherCrisis! https://t.co/NsjWpVNDNj — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) March 16, 2019

One suggestion:

We should do a trial run by nationalizing the Virgin companies run by Branson. We can pay him a living wage after we take his assets. — Xavier Dreyman (@xavierdreyman) March 16, 2019

What would Branson think of that?