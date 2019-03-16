As we told you yesterday, many students all over the world skipped school for a “climate strike,” and it all had a very distinct left-wing feel to it (big surprise):

And those whose goal it is to dramatically lower or eliminate the burning of fossil fuels to ostensibly save the planet from a fiery demise have a high-profile, high-flying supporter:

Well isn’t that special!

Uh oh, not everybody’s buying into that rhetoric, considering the source:

And you know damn well the “solution” won’t be for people like Branson to alter their lifestyles. You on the other hand…

One suggestion:

What would Branson think of that?

