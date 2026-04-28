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Richard Stengel: Holding the WHCD at White House Ballroom Could Violate First Amendment

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 28, 2026
AngieArtist

This editor has at least three Ballroom Derangement Syndrome stories in the queue on Tuesday. President Donald Trump's haters were against building a new White House ballroom from the beginning, and now they're upset again, now that the president has suggested that the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, and events like it, be held in the White House ballroom, a much more secure location than the Hilton Hotel, where would-be assassins can book a room and bring in their guns and knives a day early to scope the place out.

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Obama administration Under Secretary of State and former TIME Magazine editor Richard Stengel argues that it could possibly be a First Amendment violation to hold future WHCA dinners in the White House ballroom. 

We're waiting for the follow-up post where he explains how that would be at all true. What about press conferences in the White House briefing room? Are those a violation of the First Amendment because they take place at the White House?

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They hold press briefings almost daily at the White House, and reporters are free to ask and write about whatever they want. But holding their annual "Nerd Prom" in the ballroom would violate the First Amendment?

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It could have a chilling effect on criticizing the president? The WHCA traditionally hosts a comedian every year to roast the president. They could do that in a secure ballroom as well. It's up to them.

***

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DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

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