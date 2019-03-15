As we told you earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trashed those offering “thoughts and prayers” after the horrific attack at a mosque in New Zealand before backpedaling to take aim at the NRA. Running concurrently to that storyline, AOC’s chief of staff took to Twitter to try and explain his boss’s genius to those who might fail to properly appreciate it:

The right-wing actually cannot believe that a working class latina like @AOC is smart, talented, and capable. They are creating entire conspiracy theories to try to disprove her intelligence. So here's some @AOC facts to show y'all just how good she is. https://t.co/yHXmuviFQJ — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) March 14, 2019

1) @AOC runs her own Twitter/IG. This is VERY rare in Congress. Most politicians have staff come up with what to say/figure out how to frame things. But @AOC's knowledge of issues is so deep that she does the communicating/framing herself. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) March 14, 2019

2) @AOC writes all her own speeches. Though, TBH, most of her 🔥 speeches are off the dome. Just watch Coates interview her. She can talk in depth on policy issues for hours (unlike most politicians) because she REALLY knows what she's talking about. https://t.co/r73Y2r4DwQ — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) March 14, 2019

3) Unlike most MoCs, @AOC sits through full committee hearings and will often improvise on questions based on what she's observing. Nobody prepped her to "play a game" in the HR1 hearing, and her entire staff watched it live with jaws dropped. https://t.co/rWw6DGHeO9 — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) March 14, 2019

4) @AOC is one of the smartest & hardest working people I've ever known. Right wingers not comprehending this is peak racism/sexism — and also fear. If @AOC can do this, what's to stop other talented working-class women of color from vying for power? Must keep 'em up at night. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) March 14, 2019

Meanwhile, not everybody’s yet fully convinced that America is in the presence of congressional genius:

"So deep". She mocked thoughts and prayers while…..wait for it…..the victims were literally praying. That's pretty deep, man. — Heath Lewison (@HLewison) March 15, 2019

The deepest!

'Her knowledge is so deep.' 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Newtness (@Newt37256150) March 15, 2019

My dude, this does not prove what you think it does… https://t.co/xzRwoQNrRs — LocoLobo79 (@LocoLobo79) March 15, 2019

Running your own twitter/IG doesn't say anything about the ability to know or understand the issues. It simply shows that you are good at social media, which everyone agrees that she is good at https://t.co/f9VXsrVBlF — Devin Gatton (@devingatton) March 15, 2019

Considering the things she actually says, maybe she should have staff run it for her. Her nearly puddle worthy "depth" of knowledge shows quite readily nearly every time she opens her mouth. https://t.co/3x3l1P3Pi1 — Don The Pleb (@Two_Plebs) March 15, 2019

This would be such a good belly laugh if he wasn't serious. I couldn't watch til the end. It became painful. — Beurreharrison (@beurreharrison) March 15, 2019

Maybe another FAQ — this time about AOC’s vast knowledge of all issues — is called for.

When will you realize it’s her IDEAS we reject not her race, gender or social class. It’s the IDEAS. — Steven Walter Thomas, M.Ed (@StevenWThomas1) March 15, 2019

Because they’ve got a preferred narrative and they’re going to stick to it!