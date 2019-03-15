In 2006, Al Gore gave the world his infamous 10-year deadline to act on man-made climate change or else, and yet humanity remains 13 years later. Now we’re at the beginning of a new 12-year deadline to put the Green New Deal in place, and Gore has spotted yet another tipping point, except this time he said it’s in his favor because more Republicans are drinking his Kool Aid with the help of President Trump, or something:

"The fact that (Trump) has become the global face of climate denial is actually encouraging a lot more people to join the cause," former VP and @ClimateReality founder @algore says, adding, "The fate of this issue is not in his hands. It's in our hands." https://t.co/mtMdmkJp0O pic.twitter.com/jvOrQTRk09 — CNN (@CNN) March 15, 2019

There’s that term again:

There is no such thing as 'climate denial', mr. Gore. https://t.co/me0wvKojTB — Simone Laurey (@SimoneLaurey) March 15, 2019

Taking Gore’s position often means having to pretend there are people who actually deny there’s a climate.

Former VP @algore is a hypocrite and a charlatan. Why does @cnn keep going to these people? https://t.co/D3MaJTee5o — Jimi (@Jimi971) March 15, 2019

That question pretty much answers itself.

Al Gore, rich from climate change. Keep paying him, he is helping.🤣🤣🤣 — Manimal (@Ionlytwatdrunk) March 15, 2019

Al Gore, just flew in on his private jet. — Private Protection (@SoloProtection) March 15, 2019

We’re not certain how he got to Atlanta but we’re pretty sure he didn’t take a bicycle or walk.

Isn’t it funny how Gore pretends he’s never wildly off base or is on at least his third “if we don’t _____ within ten years we die” warning that’s come and gone? Here’s a fun one…

Gore in 2012:

Reality in 2019:

These stunning views of the Great Lakes were captured by #NOAA20 in 2019 and #SuomiNPP in 2018. This year was the most severe ice season since 2014-2015, with 54.8% of the lakes covered with any concentration of ice on 3/13/2019 vs. 27.7% last year. More: https://t.co/TqoUC2hiHe pic.twitter.com/eR7GTnGU3P — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) March 14, 2019

But sure — Al’s never wrong and his “science” is rock solid! *Eye roll*