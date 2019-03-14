Earlier we told you about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lamenting the fact that Instagram was down because she wanted to “take you all on the riveting adventure of buying a chair.”

Apparently AOC’s furniture hunting is behind schedule because of her congressional hours:

Here we have AOC complaining about "working all the time" pic.twitter.com/MHtMz80DhS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 14, 2019

And no overtime pay? The horror!

Isn’t she getting paid six figures? Pastors work all the time and they get paid pennies. — Aspiring Housewife (@westerninfidel) March 14, 2019

Welcome to the grownup world! — Michael Neely (@michael_neely) March 14, 2019

Oh, and about that chair, a great tip has been provided:

My god. Order it on amazon in 5 minutes and be done. What an idiot — Tianabelle (@tianabelle) March 14, 2019

Go to amazon dot com and order a chair. Jesus. Be an adult — 11s and 7s (@11s_7s) March 14, 2019

Amazon? Now that’s funny! At least we think it is — AOC might not.