Earlier we told you about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lamenting the fact that Instagram was down because she wanted to “take you all on the riveting adventure of buying a chair.”

Apparently AOC’s furniture hunting is behind schedule because of her congressional hours:

And no overtime pay? The horror!

Oh, and about that chair, a great tip has been provided:

Amazon? Now that’s funny! At least we think it is — AOC might not.

