The Iowa Democratic Caucuses are just eleven months off, and the candidate barnstorming is taking Dems all over the country. For Elizabeth Warren, that includes a visit to the New York Times newsroom:

Visit by a 2020 candidate to the NYT politics row pic.twitter.com/EKrWm8mbOV — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) March 8, 2019

LOL.

It really is! Have at it, Twitter:

Always important to get out in front of the base https://t.co/QqcHkZew9i — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 8, 2019

So she's visiting the local DNC office today. https://t.co/PA5VG0jP9I — JWF (@JammieWF) March 8, 2019

Courting the Democratic base https://t.co/13yo7K0xgH — Daniel Savickas (@DanielSavickas) March 8, 2019

aka the DNC field team https://t.co/nxpt96X1l7 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 8, 2019

I'm going to get me a…………………a paper. — Bob Brady 🏉 (@SMF__ROB) March 8, 2019

Holding a rally with a group of her supporters. https://t.co/afrsfn5CQD — BT (@back_ttys) March 8, 2019

Is she telling them that they are going to have to pay for things that happened over 150 years ago? — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) March 8, 2019

Gotta keep the base engaged… — Brewer Crain (@BrewerCrain) March 9, 2019

Pumping up the troops! https://t.co/njE0tjMEHn — Matthias Reynolds (@RealMReynolds) March 8, 2019

Targeting her base https://t.co/LKY0pZWmFg — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) March 8, 2019

I wonder how much money she raised there. https://t.co/tZeW6eHV2j — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 8, 2019

Did she really put her hand up and say how? — WT Fmerica (@WFmerica) March 8, 2019

Nothing says candidate of the people like visit to the New York Times. 🙄 https://t.co/4aZBGzw0LO — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) March 8, 2019

Warren’s gonna have to get herself another beer if she reads those replies.