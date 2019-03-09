Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar is one of the many Democrats in the running for that party’s nomination in 2020, and she recently revealed her secret weapon for defeating Donald Trump and offered an example:

With that kind of riffing, Trump’s in real trouble! Or maybe not.

Trending

Our sides hurt, but for completely unrelated reasons.

LOL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy KlobucharDonald Trump