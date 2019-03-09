Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar is one of the many Democrats in the running for that party’s nomination in 2020, and she recently revealed her secret weapon for defeating Donald Trump and offered an example:

Amy Klobuchar on how to deal with Trump: "I will use humor.” Notes that after he made fun of her in the blizzard, she said: "You know what I’d like to see how your hair will work in a blizzard, Mr. Umbrella Man." — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 9, 2019

With that kind of riffing, Trump’s in real trouble! Or maybe not.

pic.twitter.com/tagn1aRTac — Only Bernie Can Avert +4C Hellworld (@DanFmTo) March 9, 2019

What a knee slapper. https://t.co/wuTNgPOcgC — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 9, 2019

Our sides hurt, but for completely unrelated reasons.

she somehow managed to out-unfunny andy borowitz. powerful stuff — thot j. leahy (@scottjleahy) March 9, 2019

That's a really bad joke and Klobuchar needs to go back to her strength of throwing binders at people. https://t.co/QVwwjcPXXY — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 9, 2019

Maybe someone on her staff should talk to her. Oh wait… — James Luba (@jimluba) March 9, 2019

you can tell she's an abusive boss because someone who works for her once laughed at this — Bryce (@BryceWissel) March 9, 2019

LOL.