During last week’s House hearing featuring testimony from Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney was asked if he spoke with any Democrats beforehand. Cohen said that he had spoken with some Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff, but Cohen said it was just to discuss “topics” that might arise during the hearing, implying that the conversation was perhaps a brief one. On Face the Nation last week, Schiff downplayed criticism of his contact with Cohen, calling it “frivolous” and saying he only spoke with Cohen to invite him to testify:

.@RepAdamSchiff responds to @GOPLeader’s call for Schiff to recuse himself from the House investigation into Pres. Trump's finances. Schiff says he only contacted Cohen to invite him to testify. “Mr. McCarthy…can be forgiven for not knowing how to run a credible investigation.” pic.twitter.com/dIVqhZHebz — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 3, 2019

According to a new report, it doesn’t sound like the criticism of Schiff is so “frivolous” after all:

Cohen met with Schiff staff for over 10 hours before House Oversight Committee hearing, sources sayhttps://t.co/ELZWW0lJme — Mike (@Fuctupmind) March 8, 2019

Ten hours!? More from Fox News:

President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen told House investigators this week that staff for Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., traveled to New York at least four times to meet with him for over 10 hours immediately before last month’s high-profile public testimony, according to two sources familiar with the matter — as Republicans question whether the meetings amounted to coaching a witness.

Nothing to see here!

Yup. That sounds impartial. I’m sure he met with Republicans for an equal amount of time…? — Tim Lajoie (@TJ_Lajoie) March 8, 2019

Another words they had a script writing session https://t.co/eSuLTGdYhg — Pistol Pete (@maddie5029) March 8, 2019

THIS is witness tampering. Time to investigate Schiff and his office. ⁦@DevinNunes⁩ ⁦@MarkMeadows⁩ .@MichaelCohen212 met with @ReAdamSchiff staff for over 10 hours before House Oversight Committee hearing, sources sayhttps://t.co/CWkBJ17J5K — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) March 8, 2019

So, they found the collusion… https://t.co/U3WZ2Yuktp — Sober by Grace (@soberbygrace) March 8, 2019

This shocking!! My jaw is on the floor! (**side note: for those of you that don’t know me I’m extremely sarcastic**)https://t.co/jBn1eCbp3O — Keith Bradberry (@KeithBradberry) March 8, 2019

We WONDER if it was coaching lol ? Really? https://t.co/MYufuhtFbH — Heath Henderson (@MinnesotaHeath) March 8, 2019

Nothing suspicious or impartial there.. https://t.co/cYKuxoMsOL — NE SBx6 (@NESBx6) March 8, 2019

Schiff might end up winning a “coach of the year” award by the time this is all over.