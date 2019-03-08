During last week’s House hearing featuring testimony from Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney was asked if he spoke with any Democrats beforehand. Cohen said that he had spoken with some Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff, but Cohen said it was just to discuss “topics” that might arise during the hearing, implying that the conversation was perhaps a brief one. On Face the Nation last week, Schiff downplayed criticism of his contact with Cohen, calling it “frivolous” and saying he only spoke with Cohen to invite him to testify:

According to a new report, it doesn’t sound like the criticism of Schiff is so “frivolous” after all:

Ten hours!? More from Fox News:

President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen told House investigators this week that staff for Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., traveled to New York at least four times to meet with him for over 10 hours immediately before last month’s high-profile public testimony, according to two sources familiar with the matter — as Republicans question whether the meetings amounted to coaching a witness.

Nothing to see here!

Schiff might end up winning a “coach of the year” award by the time this is all over.

