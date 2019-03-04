The mother of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is obviously quite proud of her daughter who has been elected to Congress, though according to a Daily Mail interview she doesn’t get to see her a lot because she lives in Florida. Here’s part of the reason why:

NEWS: @DailyMail interviewed @AOC's mom, and she's glad she relocated from NY to FL because her taxes are lower now: "I was paying $10,000 a year in real estate taxes up north. I'm paying $600 a year in Florida. It's stress-free down here." Lots more —> https://t.co/EOo1Hd4nOf — David Martosko (@dmartosko) March 4, 2019

Nope, you can’t make this stuff up:

'I was paying $10,000 a year in real estate taxes up north. I'm paying $600 a year in Florida. It's stress-free down here.'– @AOC's mom on why she moved. Tax competition only heating up now w cap of SALT deductions https://t.co/IGPtHlnSW2 HT @dmartosko — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) March 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez's mom flees New York to Florida to escape Democrats' high taxes: "I was paying $10,000 a year in real estate taxes up north. I'm paying $600 a year in Florida. It's stress-free down here." https://t.co/WA59wBiDrf — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 4, 2019

Love this quote ⁦by the mom of @AOC⁩ Blanca said it was a no-brainer, adding: 'I was paying $10,000 a year in real estate taxes up north. I'm paying $600 a year in Florida. It's stress-free down here' ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩

⁦@NYCMayor⁩ #flapol https://t.co/HZh33yz5Td — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) March 4, 2019

Well, there it is!

Smart lady. I can’t fault anyone for wanting to escape the type of progressive economic policies her daughter supports. https://t.co/7N18yCNG80 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 4, 2019

Right?

Maybe NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo can weigh in on this, since he’s slammed Republicans and basically blamed states like Florida for taxpayers fleeing New York.

Until then, the news about AOC’s mother is proving to be a solid source of amusement.

⁦⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ Blanca said it was a no-brainer, 'I was paying $10,000 a year in real estate taxes up north. I'm paying $600 a year in Florida.' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's mother tells how she hopes her daughter marries her longtime boyfriend https://t.co/4srDvuNFJb — Bernard J LoVerde Jr (@BernieLoVerde) March 4, 2019

Meanwhile, New York Times WH correspondent Maggie Haberman helped out the AOC side with some spin:

So she’s one of the people who recognizes that New York got soaked in the federal tax bill that potus championed? https://t.co/qi2gOeMqPq — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 4, 2019

The MSM can always be counted on (by Dems that is).

Good luck backtracking that one. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) March 4, 2019

New York Times reporter claims, without evidence, that it's Donald's Trump fault that New York has the highest state tax rates in the U.S. Apparently Trump forced the NY state legislature to jack up tax rates and forced the NY governor to enact them. https://t.co/NLZd4LGAGX — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 4, 2019

To think you shill for @NYGovCuomo without getting paid. Now that's dedication to bias. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 4, 2019

You’re probably going to end up wanting to clarify/correct/delete this. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 4, 2019

Yeah, this tweet is false on several levels. But it echoes a misleading partisan talking point, so perhaps it’s morally correct, even if it’s factually wrong. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 4, 2019

I truly apologize for not subsidizing your housing costs anymore. — Smokin Monkey (@ARaised_Eyebrow) March 4, 2019

Dear Maggie, She only gets to write off $600 of SALT taxes in Florida now. New Yorkers still can write off $10,000. Math is hard, yes? https://t.co/mhHT4anD4p — RBe (@RBPundit) March 4, 2019

This is just embarrassingly dishonest spin for a journalist. 1) 80% of Americans received a tax cut from the tax bill. Even most NY Residents received a cut. Only 5% saw a tax hike. https://t.co/EBaXjGAuvd 2) The article said she decided to move before Trump was even POTUS. https://t.co/VXQb5Xz9lo — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 4, 2019

Other than that, it was spot on! *Eye roll*