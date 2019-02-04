It has only been a matter of days since NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo was cheering loudly for his state’s new late-term abortion law, but recently Cuomo’s seen some numbers that have soured his mood a little:

Yep, Cuomo blames a Trump/GOP “attack on blue states” for the shortfall.

From the NY Post:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that state income tax revenues plummeted by $2.3 billion since he introduced his new budget plan last month — a bombshell that will force him to curb spending.

Cuomo attributed the revenue drop in December and January largely to the new federal tax code, as well as volatility in the stock market and other uncertainties.

“That’s a $2.3 billion drop in revenues. That’s as serious as a heart attack. This is worse than we had anticipated,” the governor said in Albany.

Ironically his “solution” might be to raise taxes to make up the difference.

Great question.

If Cuomo really wants to root out the problem, maybe all he needs is a mirror.

