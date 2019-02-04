It has only been a matter of days since NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo was cheering loudly for his state’s new late-term abortion law, but recently Cuomo’s seen some numbers that have soured his mood a little:

In New York estimated tax payments are $2.3 billion below forecast thanks to the politically-motivated assault on blue states through the federal tax code. We will fight the loss of the SALT deduction and do everything possible to protect our taxpayers. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 4, 2019

Yep, Cuomo blames a Trump/GOP “attack on blue states” for the shortfall.

Cuomo announces income tax revenues have dropped by $2.3B https://t.co/Sag5UbvN0F pic.twitter.com/yCPbYUWnd8 — New York Post (@nypost) February 4, 2019

From the NY Post:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that state income tax revenues plummeted by $2.3 billion since he introduced his new budget plan last month — a bombshell that will force him to curb spending. Cuomo attributed the revenue drop in December and January largely to the new federal tax code, as well as volatility in the stock market and other uncertainties. “That’s a $2.3 billion drop in revenues. That’s as serious as a heart attack. This is worse than we had anticipated,” the governor said in Albany.

Ironically his “solution” might be to raise taxes to make up the difference.

Funny on the same day NYC rolls out FREE Universal (in DiBlasio’s words) Pre-K and 3-K multi language program. Why should the rest of the US pay for that? — JoeyMags (@josephmagazine1) February 4, 2019

Great question.

Lower taxes, put more money in people's pockets, and they can afford things which will increase revenue. — Marc C (@MarcNYY618) February 4, 2019

God forbid you’d shrink the size of the state government. Federal tax code is working perfectly — Jonathan D (@jumbod) February 4, 2019

If Cuomo really wants to root out the problem, maybe all he needs is a mirror.

Maybe re-evaluate your annual budget. One of the reasons I moved my business to Nevada is because of your tax code. — Derek (@derekblockchain) February 4, 2019