Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has only been in Congress just about three months and she’s already made some big waves, not to mention some jaw-dropping proposals and comments. Here’s why Ocasio-Cortez think she gets so much criticism:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "I am as powerful as a man" and it drives people "crazy" https://t.co/lOkuesAKiU pic.twitter.com/e9PdMeBI39 — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2019

“I feel like I predicted it from day one. The idea that a woman can be as powerful as a man is something that our society can’t deal with. But I am as powerful as a man and it drives them crazy.” https://t.co/cqIRXdIHA4 — Lainna Fader 🦋 (@lainnafader) March 4, 2019

Is that really the reason? Ocasio-Cortez might have herself convinced that’s the case, but not everybody else is:

"Nobody ever criticizes MEN who push socialism," explained the genius https://t.co/su6R7h944Z — Conserving "Conserving Conservatism" Conservatism (@jtLOL) March 4, 2019

Nah. My wife's more powerful than I am and I think she's awesome. I just think you're full of yourself, and your preferred policies, if enacted, would be horrible for the country collectively as well as for the our individual liberties. https://t.co/rreB6in3Uk — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 4, 2019

Yeah, that’s probably a lot closer to the real reason AOC gets so much opposition and/or mockery on any given day.

Funny, it’s not a problem that plagues any number of strong female politicians who don’t propose batshit crazy socialist nonsense https://t.co/xEvcDnSQY1 — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) March 4, 2019

Yeah, and it has nothing to do with the fact that you want us to take trains to Hawaii. https://t.co/2eyHTXh5lL — Mike Toscano (@mtosc98) March 4, 2019

LOL. No, not at all!

What f**king planet does she live on? Literally, no one cares that she is "as powerful as a man" https://t.co/zCcfi2AT9h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 4, 2019

Does AOC realize this statement implies women *AREN'T* as powerful as men? https://t.co/RJ4FCVngmz — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) March 4, 2019

Could she get any more self-absorbed? Who wants to be the one to tell her that women have been in Congress for DECADES https://t.co/25yuf2DPke — Shadowbanned Conservative (@ConstituentOne) March 4, 2019

