The already sizable field of Democrat contenders for the party’s 2020 nomination just got a little larger:

Because there are so many Dems in the race, Hickenlooper will have to do something to set himself apart from the large group — which perhaps is the reason for this approach:

Trending

Remind you of anybody?

Which means if O’Rourke enters the raise he’ll have to see that and raise it somehow.

LMAO.

But then again:

Heh. Good point.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaign2020 electionDemocratsGov. John Hickenlooper