The already sizable field of Democrat contenders for the party’s 2020 nomination just got a little larger:

JUST IN: John Hickenlooper tells @GMA he is running for president in 2020 because "I believe that not only can I beat Donald Trump, but that I am the person that can bring people together on the other side and actually get stuff done." https://t.co/McvWVlgrLT pic.twitter.com/8GfOQni0Gq — ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2019

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper becomes the 14th Democrat to hop into the race. FOURTEENTH! And it's only March. — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) March 4, 2019

Because there are so many Dems in the race, Hickenlooper will have to do something to set himself apart from the large group — which perhaps is the reason for this approach:

If you had told me at this age I'd someday be an entrepreneur, I would have laughed. If you had told me I'd get into politics, I wouldn't have believed you. ⁣⁣

⁣

But today, this Geologist, Brewer, Mayor, and Governor is submitting his application to be your next President.⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/mcA41NfLo6 — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) March 4, 2019

Remind you of anybody?

Hickenlooper just went full Beto. pic.twitter.com/V6TegT5nFh — Justine Sanders (@JustineAnnSand) March 4, 2019

Which means if O’Rourke enters the raise he’ll have to see that and raise it somehow.

Is Hickenlooper trying to corner the indie musician market before Beto officially declares? https://t.co/RI3P2bpkxn — Spenser Hickey (@SpenserHickey) March 4, 2019

LMAO.

omgomgomg https://t.co/RHOvEuqpVZ — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) March 4, 2019

The Dems are running the world's crappiest stoner band for President https://t.co/5OXHiMemod — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) March 4, 2019

But then again:

until he becomes a furry he has not gone full beto https://t.co/uvoU5yZlIl — David Seawright (@DavidSeawright) March 4, 2019

Heh. Good point.