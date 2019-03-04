Last year, after Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is in the U.S. illegally, was charged with the murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, his defense team argued that he’s an “all-American boy” with no prior record. The latest request from the accused and his lawyers is even more facepalm-worthy:

Seriously?

From the AP:

The former farmhand charged with first-degree murder in the abduction and stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa wants to have his trial moved to a more diverse county.

The Des Moines Register reports that 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s lawyers filed the motion Friday. They argue the Mexican national should be tried outside Poweshiek County to allow for more minority representation in the jury pool.

So, a trial in a place with more “diversity”?

