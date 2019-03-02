Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign officially kicked off in Brooklyn today:

Sanders naturally took aim at greed:

Sanders also slammed the fossil fuel industry and called climate change an existential threat to the planet:

Trending

There’s a lot that people wanted to unpack in those topics, so let’s get to it:

The slam on fossil fuels and calling climate change an “existential threat” was also special considering what we know:

People like Sanders think flying on private jets is OK because they’re doing it to save the planet — or something.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #BernieInBrooklyn2020 electionBernie Sanders