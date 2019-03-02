Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign officially kicked off in Brooklyn today:

We're getting ready to kick off our campaign at Brooklyn College and begin the next phase of our political revolution. #BernieInBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/jelKfganfD — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 2, 2019

Sanders naturally took aim at greed:

"When we are in the White House we're going to address not only the national disparities of wealth and income but the racial disparities of wealth and income." #BernieInBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/ZBuWNvAla8 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 2, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders at campaign kick-off in Brooklyn: "My experience as a child living in a family that struggled economically powerfully influenced my life and my values. I know where I came from." pic.twitter.com/eXvsAkcpAR — The Hill (@thehill) March 2, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally delivers some of his most deeply personal remarks: "Coming from a lower-middle-class family, I will never forget about how money, or really, lack of money was always a point of stress in our family" https://t.co/tKELJVHj6w pic.twitter.com/19IHUKmZE0 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 2, 2019

Sanders also slammed the fossil fuel industry and called climate change an existential threat to the planet:

Bernie Sanders: "Today, we say to Donald Trump and the fossil fuel industry that climate change is not a hoax but is an existential threat to our country and the entire planet." — Veronica Stracqualursi (@VeronicaStrac) March 2, 2019

Today, we say to Trump and the fossil fuel industry: climate change is not a hoax but is an existential threat to our country and the entire planet. All of us have a moral responsibility to leave our children and grandkids a healthy and habitable planet. #BernieInBrooklyn — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 2, 2019

There’s a lot that people wanted to unpack in those topics, so let’s get to it:

"So I decided to get on the gravy train of a lifetime in socialist politics." https://t.co/8ejIy1LiAS — John James (@musicman495) March 2, 2019

(won't release his tax returns and owns three homes) https://t.co/RDv0f6LMyh — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) March 2, 2019

I grew up poorer than that, and I don’t think other people should finance my life – and I still don’t own 3 homes. — Marcia Gaines (@gainesm) March 2, 2019

Straight from one of the 3 houses you own — deezlstroker (@strom_kent) March 2, 2019

How'd you get so rich? You've never had a real job your entire life. https://t.co/oTNDmPwvY9 — John The Maintenance Boss 🛠 (@JohnMaintenanc1) March 2, 2019

Since taking office he’s become a millionaire with three houses working on the public dime and feeding at the public trough. https://t.co/1xaLMb9tno — Doug E Fresh (@dgerstner33) March 2, 2019

This guy has ponced off the govt teet his entire political life, the man willingly chose not to work a real job by his own admission. Spare us your complete and utter BS stories. — CryPartisan 2.0 (@CryPartisanUK) March 2, 2019

‘And I want everyone else to be able to live off the avails of other peoples hard work just like I have my entire adult life.’ — theSearcher (@WaddellRube) March 2, 2019

The slam on fossil fuels and calling climate change an “existential threat” was also special considering what we know:

Your #hypocrisy knows no bounds. You own multiple homes, have a net worth in the millions, and fly around the country on private jets; yet you’ve never held a real job. — Brians74 (@Brians742) March 2, 2019

Says the private jet flying, multi-mansion owning, giant carbon footprint socialist. — J. Garcia (@ElHefeGarcia) March 2, 2019

Good call. Now get on your private jet and fly to one of your multiple homes, hypocrite. — Chris Cooper (@heycoop60) March 2, 2019

People like Sanders think flying on private jets is OK because they’re doing it to save the planet — or something.