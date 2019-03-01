Everybody knows that progressive socialist lefties like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have some grand visions about what needs to happen in order to address a global apocalypse that is now about 11.5 years from taking place (according to AOC). Bernie Sanders was asked about it on “The View” today and he’s down for just about any measure to put a halt to “climate change”:

"You cannot go too far on the issue of climate change — the future of the planet is at stake." Sen. @BernieSanders tells @TheView: "I am embarrassed that we have a president who refuses to even acknowledge the reality of climate change." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/8QSVGHY0h4 — The View (@TheView) March 1, 2019

Bernie Sanders defends the Green New Deal, which is projected to cost $650,000+ per household over 10 years: “you cannot go too far on the issue” Sanders also wouldn't refute AOC's idea that people should consider not having kids due to climate changepic.twitter.com/530AQtccfp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 1, 2019

There is no such thing as going “too far” for Bernie (and AOC, etc) when it comes to the latest attempt to wrest more control over businesses and individuals’ lives.

Gas up the bombers. Wheels up at dawn. https://t.co/MnCZynrHBp — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) March 1, 2019

When do China and India get bombed @SenSanders ? https://t.co/2YyjpxUy4P — Joe (@JoeC1776) March 1, 2019

The sky’s the limit when attempting to save the sky. https://t.co/0nR01ASttM — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 1, 2019

We’d be willing to bet that there are some measures that Sanders would consider too radical:

Hey Bernie, does your jet use solar panels? I didn't think so@BernieSanders https://t.co/V0QUTrYp8T — Ed Spangler (@EdSpangler4) March 1, 2019

So….genocide? I guess if we killed off a couple billion people, Bernie could continue to enjoy his private air travel. https://t.co/WHSZqehWSD — Skadi, Legerman (@Living4Winter) March 1, 2019

How many miles did Bernie fly last year and how much emissions does it cost to heat his homes in Vermont? https://t.co/p8KLKiK7Qi — Alexander Occasional-Cortex (@NathanWurtzel) March 1, 2019

The global emergency Bernie preaches about isn’t yet so dire that he’ll stop flying on private jets or redistributing one or two of his houses.