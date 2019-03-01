Everybody knows that progressive socialist lefties like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have some grand visions about what needs to happen in order to address a global apocalypse that is now about 11.5 years from taking place (according to AOC). Bernie Sanders was asked about it on “The View” today and he’s down for just about any measure to put a halt to “climate change”:

There is no such thing as going “too far” for Bernie (and AOC, etc) when it comes to the latest attempt to wrest more control over businesses and individuals’ lives.

We’d be willing to bet that there are some measures that Sanders would consider too radical:

The global emergency Bernie preaches about isn’t yet so dire that he’ll stop flying on private jets or redistributing one or two of his houses.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBernie SandersClimate changeglobal warmingGreen New Deal