At the start of the House Oversight Committee’s hearing with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, the Prague question was at the top of many minds:

Trending

And eventually…

So, was Michael Cohen ever in Prague, thereby supporting the crux of the Russia collusion narrative? Here’s how Cohen answered:

If what Cohen’s saying is true that would certainly take a major bite out of the Russia-Trump collusion narrative.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpMichael CohenPragueRussiaSteele dossier