At the start of the House Oversight Committee’s hearing with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, the Prague question was at the top of many minds:

Let me know if Cohen addresses the main claim of the dossier that set off the Russia collusion hysteria: that he went to Prague to conspire with top Russians to steal the election. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 27, 2019

Has anyone asked Cohen about Prague? I may have missed it. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 27, 2019

I am on a plane for 2 hours. I trust that PRAGUE will have been addressed by the time I land — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 27, 2019

And eventually…

There it is! — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) February 27, 2019

So, was Michael Cohen ever in Prague, thereby supporting the crux of the Russia collusion narrative? Here’s how Cohen answered:

Cohen just denied under oath having ever been in Prague, and he also said he never met with Russians on his 2016 trip elsewhere in Europe. That would seem to drive a stake in the heart of a story that has refused to die. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) February 27, 2019

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) asks Michael Cohen: "Have you ever been to Prague?" Cohen: "I've never been to Prague" Norman: "Never have?" Cohen: "I've never been to the Czech Republic" pic.twitter.com/CpNvsfJmqp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 27, 2019

"I've never been to Prague. I've never been to the Czech Republic," Michael Cohen tells Congress, a reference to a report that a phone traced to Cohen briefly sent signals ricocheting off cell towers in the Prague area in late summer 2016. — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 27, 2019

22. Cohen just now: “I’ve never been to Prague. I’ve never been to the Czech Republic.” — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 27, 2019

If what Cohen’s saying is true that would certainly take a major bite out of the Russia-Trump collusion narrative.