The House Oversight Committee is hearing testimony today from a former attorney for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen:

JUST IN: Michael Cohen enters hearing room for his public testimony before Congress. https://t.co/fgXtP0ddHb pic.twitter.com/BADxYYpE1L — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 27, 2019

Ranking Republican on the committee, Jim Jordan, found something quite ironic about the witness that was called by Democrats:

.@Jim_Jordan to @RepCummings:" Your first big hearing. Your first announced witness, Michael Cohen. I want everyone in this room to think about this…the first announced witness for the 116th Congress is the guy going to prison for lying to Congress" — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 27, 2019

This will leave a mark:

And the day is young.

