As you might know, 44 U.S. senators — all Democrats — voted against providing medical care for children born alive after attempted abortions. The bill was called the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act”:

Ben Sasse just put 44 senators on record opposing medical attention for a newborn who survives a botched abortion https://t.co/0h80Q5jshF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 26, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted the Democrats after the cloture vote, noting the percentage of Dems who voted against the bill that would protect babies who survive botched abortions (Democrats Joe Manchin, Doug Jones and Bob Casey voted for the motion to proceed):

When 94% of Senate Democrats could not even vote to protect babies after they’re born, we are no longer dealing with a normal, traditional Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/05vb7kJanf — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) February 26, 2019

Pro-life actress Patricia Heaton seconded McConnell:

That sums it up in a word.

Scary thing is, they’re just getting started. — Damian n Texas (@DAMIANcongas) February 26, 2019

What a shameful show from the Democrats, not that we’re surprised.