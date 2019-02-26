As you might know, 44 U.S. senators — all Democrats — voted against providing medical care for children born alive after attempted abortions. The bill was called the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act”:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted the Democrats after the cloture vote, noting the percentage of Dems who voted against the bill that would protect babies who survive botched abortions (Democrats Joe Manchin, Doug Jones and Bob Casey voted for the motion to proceed):

Pro-life actress Patricia Heaton seconded McConnell:

That sums it up in a word.

What a shameful show from the Democrats, not that we’re surprised.

