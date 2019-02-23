Late last month, after Jussie Smollett made his now infamous allegations about having been attacked by two men yelling slurs and telling him “this is MAGA country,” Maxine Waters seemed comfortable drawing a conclusion:

Trending

But now that Chicago police have drawn a conclusion of their own, Waters doesn’t think any conclusions should be drawn yet. Try not to get whiplash from this sudden U-turn:

That was some kind of backpedal!

Waters does have her priorities.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jussie SmollettMaxine Waters