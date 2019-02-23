Late last month, after Jussie Smollett made his now infamous allegations about having been attacked by two men yelling slurs and telling him “this is MAGA country,” Maxine Waters seemed comfortable drawing a conclusion:

Jussie is my friend – a very talented & beautiful human being. It is so hurtful that homophobic haters would dare hurt someone so loving and giving. I'm dedicated to finding the culprits and bringing them to justice. Jussie did not deserve to be harmed by anyone! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 30, 2019

Smollett has many powerful friends in politics & media. @RepMaxineWaters said she will bring the culprits to justice. The culprit(s) is known. What will she do next? https://t.co/vAdOaCn4hE pic.twitter.com/QZNyqRCiVw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 18, 2019

But now that Chicago police have drawn a conclusion of their own, Waters doesn’t think any conclusions should be drawn yet. Try not to get whiplash from this sudden U-turn:

Maxine Waters says she can't "make sense" of the alleged Jussie Smollett hoax, adds: "I still don’t know all of the details. I’m waiting for the final result of all of this." pic.twitter.com/XfNgcMy1x1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 23, 2019

That was some kind of backpedal!

If Maxine waters can’t make any decisions on Jussie, but can decide if a democratically elected president should be impeached for nothing, she’s unfit for office. — Tommy (@tommy7ss) February 23, 2019

Waters does have her priorities.