The implosion of Jussie Smollett’s story about being attacked has already caused Dems like Nancy Pelosi to try and memory hole tweets. Count Rep. Adam Schiff among those who seem to have misplaced some previous comments. Thankfully, the internet is forever:

How come you deleted this tweet, Schiff? pic.twitter.com/KAT30kqSwO — JGaraf (@JGaraf) February 21, 2019

Hey @AdamSchiff, Why did you just delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/vTIWK5xzjq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 20, 2019

We’re glad everybody could help Schiff find the tweet he lost (in the name of bipartisanship).

And he obviously Schiff knew it!