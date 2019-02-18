Congressional Democrats like to say they’re all for “common sense gun safety legislation,” unless they aren’t. Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow in the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS in Parkland, Fla., pointed out the latest insanity:

Democrats in Congress are trying to prevent law enforcement from knowing when illegal immigrants try to purchase weapons. If they really supposed gun control, they wouldn’t want undocumented citizens from getting weapons! Hypocrisy at its finest#fixit https://t.co/cS0FJ1swho — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 18, 2019

From Fox News:

Democrats this week approved legislation to require background checks for essentially all sales and transfers of firearms — but rejected GOP-led efforts to amend the legislation to alert law enforcement authorities when gun buyers, including illegal immigrants, fail those background checks. The House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of the bill 23-15, in a strict party-line vote, sending it to the House floor. If approved by the full House, the bill would be the most significant gun-control legislation approved by either chamber of Congress in at least a decade — although it stands little chance of passage in the Senate, where Republicans command a slim majority.

Congressional Dems can always be counted on to take every measure to protect those in the country illegally, even when it comes to the “gun safety measures” they say they want.

No words. Dems reject to notify ICE when an illegal immigrant attempts to purchase a weapon.

Also dems: ban all weapons 🙄 Hard to take you guys seriously. https://t.co/EdYEUQci32 — Ashley yodice (@AshleyAnneYo) February 18, 2019

I guess this is part of their “common sense gun laws” mantra…. — Robert (@RRangel4JC) February 18, 2019

As always, it depends on what your definition of “common sense” is.