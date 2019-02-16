In New York City, the $15-per-hour minimum wage law is now in effect, and something has been noticed:

After winning the fight for a $15 minimum wage, fast food workers are now battling being fired without "just cause" https://t.co/48jz7D3kiP — NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) February 13, 2019

Shocker all around!

Nobody could have predicted this… NOBODY. https://t.co/IqlbnXFIhl — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 16, 2019

Who could have possibly seen this coming https://t.co/1LDIP3PWhH — Ryan Brinker 🇺🇸 (@RyanBrinker) February 16, 2019

Cause and effect “After Winning a $15 Minimum Wage, Fast Food Workers Now Battle Unfair Firings”https://t.co/bbmxTdsFFl — Martina Markota (@MartinaMarkota) February 15, 2019

The progressive “solution” to that cause & effect might simply be to outlaw firing employees:

Some fast food workers say they've been fired simply for not smiling. Now a New York City councilman is pushing a bill that would require employers to provide "just cause" before a worker is fired. https://t.co/1my61XZcG7 — NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) February 13, 2019

Would lefty politicians in NYC consider “can’t afford to pay all our workers the new minimum wage” to be “just cause”?