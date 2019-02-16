In New York City, the $15-per-hour minimum wage law is now in effect, and something has been noticed:

Shocker all around!

Trending

The progressive “solution” to that cause & effect might simply be to outlaw firing employees:

Would lefty politicians in NYC consider “can’t afford to pay all our workers the new minimum wage” to be “just cause”?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @fightfor15Minimum wageU.S. economy