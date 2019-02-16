In New York City, the $15-per-hour minimum wage law is now in effect, and something has been noticed:
After winning the fight for a $15 minimum wage, fast food workers are now battling being fired without "just cause" https://t.co/48jz7D3kiP
— NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) February 13, 2019
The progressive “solution” to that cause & effect might simply be to outlaw firing employees:
Some fast food workers say they've been fired simply for not smiling. Now a New York City councilman is pushing a bill that would require employers to provide "just cause" before a worker is fired. https://t.co/1my61XZcG7
— NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) February 13, 2019
Would lefty politicians in NYC consider “can’t afford to pay all our workers the new minimum wage” to be “just cause”?