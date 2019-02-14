As we told you earlier, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe made a startling admission (or maybe not so much) during a “60 Minutes” interview:

.@ScottPelley on what McCabe told @60Minutes: "There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment." pic.twitter.com/iVAyrEV4MF — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) February 14, 2019

That sounds a lot like the plotting of a coup, right? It all caught the attention of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham:

After Mr. McCabe’s 60 Minutes interview, it is imperative that he, and others, come before @senjudiciary to fully explain how and why a FISA warrant was issued against Carter Page and answer questions about what appears to be, now more than ever, bias against President Trump. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 14, 2019

One thing’s for sure:

Sounds like McCabe will have some 'splainin' to do https://t.co/oSjcaS7dPa — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) February 14, 2019

Yep!

Also, the DOJ rejects McCabe’s claims:

JUST IN: DOJ responds to @60Minutes interview with Andrew McCabe, airing Sunday on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/95PDbMfent — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) February 14, 2019

So FBI officials are now accusing each other of lying over how they came to investigate the president. Anyone else see a huge problem here? https://t.co/bsTCZ9Rj79 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 14, 2019

Stay tuned.