We here at Twitchy love a good shot & chaser, especially on a relaxing Saturday afternoon:
Ilhan Omar angry and complaining TSA agents haven’t received back pay, then an hour later calls to defund DHS… which would end TSA pic.twitter.com/OaDTqV3Cbi
— Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) February 9, 2019
Instant classic! Last evening, Rep. Ilhan Omar stood up for TSA workers:
This is an outrage. I'm hearing from TSA workers back in Minnesota who STILL haven't received backpay after the shutdown.
All workers affected by the shutdown—including contractors—deserve backpay!https://t.co/x7jE0yJpan
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 8, 2019
But less than 90 minutes later, she called for defunding the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the TSA:
When Democrats stood our ground last month, we proved that Individual 1 does not have the public support to ram his hateful wall through Congress.
Let’s stand firm: #Not1Dollar for DHS.
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 8, 2019
Sounds like the congresswoman was for the DHS shortly before she was against it!
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) calls for the complete defunding of DHS, which includes:
-ICE
-CBP
-TSA
-Secret Service
-FEMA
-USCIS
-Coast Guard
-Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
-Etc…
Omar is calling for the destruction of agencies that keep America safe https://t.co/eM3FWqAJId
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 9, 2019
Stop eating paint chips. https://t.co/RyGEGygSoq
— Repulsive enjoyment (@abhorrentone) February 9, 2019
Pure comedy. @llhan and @AOC are the gifts that keep on giving. https://t.co/FC6YYuO8Xd
— John Kenyon (@jmkenyon) February 9, 2019
