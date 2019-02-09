We here at Twitchy love a good shot & chaser, especially on a relaxing Saturday afternoon:

Ilhan Omar angry and complaining TSA agents haven’t received back pay, then an hour later calls to defund DHS… which would end TSA pic.twitter.com/OaDTqV3Cbi — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) February 9, 2019

Instant classic! Last evening, Rep. Ilhan Omar stood up for TSA workers:

This is an outrage. I'm hearing from TSA workers back in Minnesota who STILL haven't received backpay after the shutdown. All workers affected by the shutdown—including contractors—deserve backpay!https://t.co/x7jE0yJpan — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 8, 2019

But less than 90 minutes later, she called for defunding the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the TSA:

When Democrats stood our ground last month, we proved that Individual 1 does not have the public support to ram his hateful wall through Congress. Let’s stand firm: #Not1Dollar for DHS. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 8, 2019

Sounds like the congresswoman was for the DHS shortly before she was against it!

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) calls for the complete defunding of DHS, which includes: -ICE

-CBP

-TSA

-Secret Service

-FEMA

-USCIS

-Coast Guard

-Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

-Etc… Omar is calling for the destruction of agencies that keep America safe https://t.co/eM3FWqAJId — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 9, 2019

Stop eating paint chips. https://t.co/RyGEGygSoq — Repulsive enjoyment (@abhorrentone) February 9, 2019

***

