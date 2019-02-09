We here at Twitchy love a good shot & chaser, especially on a relaxing Saturday afternoon:

Instant classic! Last evening, Rep. Ilhan Omar stood up for TSA workers:

But less than 90 minutes later, she called for defunding the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the TSA:

Sounds like the congresswoman was for the DHS shortly before she was against it!

