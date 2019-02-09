What’s President Trump’s reaction to the Dems’ Green New Deal? Well, believe it or not, he’s actually supportive (in a way):

Wow, it sounds like Trump’s all for the Dems moving forward with that proposal, but for very different reasons.

Trending

Ball’s in your court, Democrats.

Hey, if the GND will ground John Kerry, Michael Bloomberg, Al Gore, Bernie Sanders, Leo DiCaprio and others in order to save the planet, who could oppose it?

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t commented yet, but AOC’s chief of staff has (along with MANY Resistance types):

Dems might want to run that wind farm idea by the Kennedy family one more time.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezClimate changeDonald Trumpglobal warmingGreen New Deal