What’s President Trump’s reaction to the Dems’ Green New Deal? Well, believe it or not, he’s actually supportive (in a way):

I think it is very important for the Democrats to press forward with their Green New Deal. It would be great for the so-called “Carbon Footprint” to permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military – even if no other country would do the same. Brilliant! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Wow, it sounds like Trump’s all for the Dems moving forward with that proposal, but for very different reasons.

There are going to be sooooo many people who are shocked if (when) Trump wins reelection. Stop making it so easy for him! https://t.co/aRvtc3dk8T — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 9, 2019

Ball’s in your court, Democrats.

I personally would be willing to trade the wall for a vote getting as many Dems as possible on record supporting this insanity Then when we landslide control of Congress & get Trump reelected We can build a wall and a moat w/ alligators https://t.co/5EcVnjXKOO — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 10, 2019

Hey, if the GND will ground John Kerry, Michael Bloomberg, Al Gore, Bernie Sanders, Leo DiCaprio and others in order to save the planet, who could oppose it?

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t commented yet, but AOC’s chief of staff has (along with MANY Resistance types):

Makes sense that the same president that wants to destroy our economy by kicking out immigrants also wants to destroy any hope of building up our economy by building clean manufacturing, electric cars, solar panels, wind farms, etc. He can only see destruction, not creation. https://t.co/t6T478mRPN — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) February 10, 2019

Dems might want to run that wind farm idea by the Kennedy family one more time.