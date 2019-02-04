As we told you on Saturday, Jim Treacher was suspended from Twitter for what they described as “targeted harassment”:

Today, Treacher’s account was unsuspended, and he says Twitter never provided any specifics:

Treacher says he was never given an explanation:

As it turns out, Twitter was, in this case, unable to point out what rules were violated because there were no rules violationed.

