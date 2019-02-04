As we told you on Saturday, Jim Treacher was suspended from Twitter for what they described as “targeted harassment”:
Good job, good effort, Jack: Jim Treacher suspended for ‘targeted harassment’ https://t.co/F3kA7HKreJ
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 3, 2019
Today, Treacher’s account was unsuspended, and he says Twitter never provided any specifics:
Thanks to @amber_athey for helping me out again, after yet another completely spurious suspension. I'm getting sick of this crap. https://t.co/1K2e2WiJgL
— Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019
(Am I allowed to say "crap"?)
— Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019
Nice try, sunshine.
— Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019
If you care, Twitchy has got the whole stupid thing in one place. https://t.co/z9o2Aehxpu
— Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019
And here's the thing I wrote today. https://t.co/vdCllZGsQc
— Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019
Treacher says he was never given an explanation:
And no, nobody has explained to me why I was suspended, and now unsuspended. I doubt anybody will. They haven't explained the last 5 times this has happened.
— Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019
Oh. pic.twitter.com/6KdbAjEt2g
— Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019
That's it. That's all the explanation I get. I didn't violate the rules, so why was I suspended? Why was my appeal rejected? Why did it take a Daily Caller reporter (@amber_athey) asking them about it for somebody to unsuspend me an hour later?
— Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019
As it turns out, Twitter was, in this case, unable to point out what rules were violated because there were no rules violationed.
My pleasure. Glad you're back. https://t.co/3FTzaFQw75
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) February 4, 2019
If @Jack and @TwitterSupport suspend you for this there is nothing they wont suspend you for. You have to watch every word you say. Good job, good effort, Jack: Jim Treacher suspended for ‘targeted harassment’ https://t.co/MaaSH8p0AB via @twitchyteam
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 4, 2019