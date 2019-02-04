As we told you on Saturday, Jim Treacher was suspended from Twitter for what they described as “targeted harassment”:

Good job, good effort, Jack: Jim Treacher suspended for ‘targeted harassment’ https://t.co/F3kA7HKreJ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 3, 2019

Today, Treacher’s account was unsuspended, and he says Twitter never provided any specifics:

Thanks to @amber_athey for helping me out again, after yet another completely spurious suspension. I'm getting sick of this crap. https://t.co/1K2e2WiJgL — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019

(Am I allowed to say "crap"?) — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019

Nice try, sunshine. — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019

If you care, Twitchy has got the whole stupid thing in one place. https://t.co/z9o2Aehxpu — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019

And here's the thing I wrote today. https://t.co/vdCllZGsQc — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019

Treacher says he was never given an explanation:

And no, nobody has explained to me why I was suspended, and now unsuspended. I doubt anybody will. They haven't explained the last 5 times this has happened. — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019

That's it. That's all the explanation I get. I didn't violate the rules, so why was I suspended? Why was my appeal rejected? Why did it take a Daily Caller reporter (@amber_athey) asking them about it for somebody to unsuspend me an hour later? — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 4, 2019

As it turns out, Twitter was, in this case, unable to point out what rules were violated because there were no rules violationed.