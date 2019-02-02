Nancy Pelosi was recently asked about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s abhorrent comments defending proposed end-term abortion legislation, and she quickly plugged her ears and changed the subject:

RUN AWAY! Nancy Pelosi was NOT going to answer this question about Ralph Northam & Va. abortion bill https://t.co/Mkt4GV4Vty — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 31, 2019

Reporter: “Considering the comments from Governor Northam yesterday, how does that make it harder for pro-life Democrats in the party and does that cause problems? Pelosi: “I’m sorry, I just don’t know what he said” Pelosi quickly calls on another reporter to avoid follow up pic.twitter.com/4eonuoCbTG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

But guess what? Pelosi’s definitely heard the blackface controversy that Northam’s currently spinning:

The photo is racist and contrary to fundamental American values. I join my colleagues in Virginia calling on Governor Northam to do the right thing so that the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia can heal and move forward. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 2, 2019

The Speaker sure is selective about the Northam news she hears:

Interesting how you managed to hear about this but were ignorant of his post-birth abortion comments. — 4against (@4against) February 2, 2019

Isn’t it though!

Since there is no defense regarding his abortion comments, all of you hypocrites are calling on him to resign over a picture from his past… so you can bury the real issue… the abortion conversation. — Zhivago of Tookland❌❌ (@raywatts) February 2, 2019

Conveniently, getting rid of Northam is one way that people such as Pelosi don't have to go on record about his comments on infanticide. https://t.co/DiDfFGHx5C — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 2, 2019

Anybody surprised?

Nancy Pelosi now favors a wall….around Ralph Northam. https://t.co/g1B4e1gtOk — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 2, 2019

LOL. Yep!