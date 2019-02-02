Nancy Pelosi was recently asked about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s abhorrent comments defending proposed end-term abortion legislation, and she quickly plugged her ears and changed the subject:

But guess what? Pelosi’s definitely heard the blackface controversy that Northam’s currently spinning:

The Speaker sure is selective about the Northam news she hears:

Isn’t it though!

Anybody surprised?

LOL. Yep!

