Yesterday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made statements, both video and written, that seemed to confirm he was one of the people in the racist photographs from 1984:

My fellow Virginians, earlier today I released a statement apologizing for behavior in my past that falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor. I believe you deserve to hear directly from me. pic.twitter.com/1rSw1oxfrX — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 2, 2019

And this morning, the NY Times’ Jonathan Martin has this update:

NEWS: Northam is calling Va Dems and telling them that’s *not* him in the yearbook photo and he will make a statement this afternoon to say the same. In other words, he is NOT quitting as of right now. Story TK — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 2, 2019

The governor has also been calling his former med school classmates to jog their memories. He does NOT think he is the man in Klan hood or blackface and doesn’t want to resign before trying to determine who is in that photo. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 2, 2019

STORY: Northam, hunkered down w advisers, is refusing to quit, making case he does not think it was him in the photo. And he's desperate to prove it, even suggesting he'll use facial recognition software. But some Va Dems say it's too late, he must go >https://t.co/3G8O5zMyy7 — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 2, 2019

Also…

JMart is correct. I can confirm this. Gov. Northam woke up this morning and started telling people he has no memory of the blackface-KKK photo and questions whether he was in either 'garb'. https://t.co/s2o7w2pdIF — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) February 2, 2019

We made the decision to let Governor Northam do the correct thing and resign this morning – we have gotten word he will not do so this morning. — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) February 2, 2019

And now there’s confusion:

Northam will make a statement at 2:30 p.m. EST this afternoon. Stay tuned!