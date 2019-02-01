The latest news about Ralph Northam has caused many Democrats to condemn the photos from the Virginia governor’s 1984 yearbook, some without going so far as to call on his resignation. However, WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin has called for Democrats to see to it that Northam leaves office and is replaced, and here’s how Rubin stated that:

Dems need to move Northam out ASAP. Lt. Gov is dynamic, eloquent African American. Every hour or day that goes by makes the whole thing worse — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 1, 2019

Alyssa Milano didn’t like how that was worded:

This right here is what systemic deep-rooted racism looks like. Recognize it and call it out when you see it. 👇 https://t.co/3KXTy4dUg2 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 2, 2019

No one who replied to this tweet understands that saying, “He’s an eloquent African American” is offensive?! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 2, 2019

Pass the popcorn!

I'll admit, that dog-whistle went right over my head at first, as I'm so untuned to it; it took you pointing it out to notice. I'm so glad you did. — Omnivore Books (@omnivorebooks) February 2, 2019

But the thing is, she may have not even realized how hurtful it was to say this. Because that’s how so deep-rooted it all is. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 2, 2019

A certain former vice president and Senate Majority Leader just cleared their throats and slowly walked away from this whole thing:

"I mean, you've got the first sort of mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that's a story-book, man," Biden said. — Rome Sims (@RomeSims) February 2, 2019

Like when Harry Reid said of Obama https://t.co/yVkganHLeT Or Joe Biden on Obama. https://t.co/00FisTxWoS https://t.co/eDPecDN1s1 — Mary Harmon (@USAChick1777) February 2, 2019

Awkward.