Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently congratulated Stacey Abrams for being the Dems’ choice to deliver the response to President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday:

There’s a lot to that picture, and not just Harris and Abrams:

We hope so:

Trending

If there’s a Harris/Abrams ticket in 2020 maybe that can be their campaign poster.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala HarrisSOTUStacey Abramsstate of the union speech