Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently congratulated Stacey Abrams for being the Dems’ choice to deliver the response to President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday:

Congratulations to my friend @staceyabrams! There’s no better person to showcase our country's strengths and speak the truth after the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/TQFz3HGvAp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

There’s a lot to that picture, and not just Harris and Abrams:

Is that man okay https://t.co/qPaUz0SGYN — Learning to code (@jtLOL) February 1, 2019

We hope so:

Democrats: We can take care of all Americans! Also Democrats: pic.twitter.com/VBC4iC1Jrq — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) February 1, 2019

Look at the picture!! Love the passed out dude on the bench…can't even clean up their own district, but going to clean up US! Idiots!! https://t.co/MADXYrrqki — Joe Cutolo (@JoeyCutolo) February 1, 2019

If there’s a Harris/Abrams ticket in 2020 maybe that can be their campaign poster.

There's literally a guy that OD'd in the background of your picture… but it looks like you're having a great time! — mush (@R_Murph34) February 1, 2019

"Don't mind me!" — the guy passed out on the bench in the background of your photo op. https://t.co/pdbmbAh6vA — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) February 1, 2019