Because it’s another day that ends in a “y,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, ahead of another possible 2020 run, is doing his usual thing:

For every white male dollar:

– Asian American women earn 87 cents

– White women earn 79 cents

– Black women earn 63 cents

– Native American women earn 58 cents

– Latina women earn 54 cents Pay equity among men and women workers should be established by LAW. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 31, 2019

Carol Roth ain’t havin’ it, but she did provide Sanders with some cover from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the end of this tweet dismantling his progressive talking points:

Friendly reminder that this guy got kicked off a kibbutz (commune) for not pulling his weight. Also, the numbers below aren't for the same jobs, effort or experience and there's already an equal pay law, but hey, even if he isn't factually right, I'm sure he's "morally" right 😂 https://t.co/zqSzRoMmjF — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 31, 2019

