During an appearance on Chris Matthews’ “Hardball” show on MSNBC, Bill Nye pushed the usual panic buttons about what man-made climate change might bring about:

Don't spit your coffee out but Bill Nye has some profound thoughts on Canada this morning. Please hear him out. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/YI9gSeJ9It — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 30, 2019

Nye’s warnings included a claim that farming will shift farther north and it would be easier to implement liberals’ global warming policies if “rural areas” weren’t being “hoodwinked” and “led astray”:

Bill Nye says global warming will mean America needs to grow its crops in Canada: "The agriculture is going to have to move north into what would normally be Canada and we don't have the infrastructure, the roads and railroads to get food from that area to where we need it." pic.twitter.com/aoazDTHu9N — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2019

We have no roads, railways, food production or farms in "what would nominally be" Canada? Thanks, Science Guy. I had no idea about this. I was too busy making sure Canada stays the world's largest producer and exporter of canola to hear the bad news https://t.co/bLOd8KjWOH — Sheila Gunn Reid 🐀 (@SheilaGunnReid) January 30, 2019

Would worsening climate change make Canada no longer Canada? Would Al Gore organize a coup? There are so many questions and comments:

Bill Nye has no formal training in climatology. What is this guy's opinion about global warming being given any credence? #LetsGetOprahsOpinionOnStringTheory — Kerry Soileau (@ksoileau) January 30, 2019

@BillNye isn't smart… he was a jr high chemistry teacher with cue cards… — t johnson (@retsyn) January 30, 2019

You do know that Bill isn’t actually a scientist right? And that he’s making massive amounts of $$$ off be a climate alarmist. Also, it’s -41 in Winnipeg right now, you’re not growing anything in Canada for months! — Jacob (@Jakeroo88) January 30, 2019

We couldn't build railroads to import Canadian crops, if need be? And what about all the food grown in warm places like Brazil? Climate bedwetters are @BillNye are idiots. https://t.co/oX5SEy3t08 — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 30, 2019

Always something new with this idiot😂 10 years ago it was the ice melting in the North Pole, yet the South Pole has record breaking ice. Now we have to move to Canada?? And this guys is an expert? He just sounds smart, and all the dumb people listen and believe him. https://t.co/rNyiIOILZI — Everly (@11Everly) January 30, 2019

After we get roads and the railway, we might even get to see one of them moving picture shows. You know, I heard a story about this thing called indoor plumbing, where a wizard harnesses a river and puts it in your walls. https://t.co/bLOd8KjWOH — Sheila Gunn Reid 🐀 (@SheilaGunnReid) January 30, 2019

The world's largest trading relationship has no infrastructure to move products north and south?? Nye is a complete ignoramus. https://t.co/vmcYDheUne — Rob Graham (@RGAME2) January 30, 2019

All I got from his statement was Americans should invest into railroads in Canada? — Woody (@CastleWoody) January 30, 2019

As a MidWestern farmer, let me just say….. pic.twitter.com/5lp1yz9q1n — BJ Arbuckle (@hoosierfarmer) January 30, 2019

we'll send it to you via pipelines…. idiot @BillNye https://t.co/oFIKLSXdN9 — 🇨🇦 Trudeau's Time Is Up (@Peregrining) January 30, 2019

We have plenty of roads and railroads in Canada, @BillNye What we could actually use more of is…pipelines. https://t.co/8MZU5Yyf6H — Aaron Wudrick (@awudrick) January 30, 2019

