Former CIA Director John Brennan has demonstrated a flair for the dramatic with his tweets, and this response to President Trump’s comments following the arrest of Roger Stone is no different:

If a tweet could be nominated for an Oscar for drama in a scene, that one might win.

Brennan makes many points when he tweets, and often they are NOT the points he intended to make.

They don’t call it the “Derp State” for nothing!

Tags: Donald TrumpJohn Brennan