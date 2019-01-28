As the field of Democrat candidates seeking their party’s 2020 nomination continues to grow, one possibility is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. During a radio interview, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made it clear he did NOT want to answer a certain question:

Well, that’s ONE way to try and avoid the question:

The governor went silent for about 15 seconds and made a muffling sound, as if static on his phone line had interrupted his interview on WAMC radio. “I’m sorry doctor, I missed your last question,” Cuomo told interviewer Alan Chartock. “Do you have the chutzpah to restate it?” When Chartok did just that, Cuomo said it was too early to be talking presidential endorsements.

Cuomo’s still too busy celebrating New York’s new abortion law to think about endorsements.

It’s unlikely de Blasio and Cuomo would be running-mates but that might be a good campaign slogan if it does happen.

