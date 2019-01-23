A policy adviser for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez already believes that “every billionaire is a policy failure,” but he shared this assessment of Bill Gates yesterday:

Important point here. Bill Gates' money hoarding makes him greedy, but maybe he goes 6/6 on the other deadly sins and, on balance, is a good person.

Still, he's a policy failure. The acquisition of that much wealth has bad consequences. A moral society needs guardrails against it https://t.co/KmzBPmNGSg — Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) January 22, 2019

Leave it to progressives to come up with a ranking system about which wealthy people do or don’t deserve to keep their own money. And speaking of immoral…

This statement is immoral — one of the worst that I have ever seen on Twitter. This is the “morality” that gave us the likes of Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot and attempted to justify their actions. https://t.co/54vuDcNl0t — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 23, 2019

And since when did theft of ones money become moral? — Just a dude, playing a dude…… (@JeffBorne) January 23, 2019

The Left’s answer to that seems to hinge on exactly who is doing the stealing.

Bill Gates took the chance on developing a product and starting a business. He was successful and made more money than he could imagine. Any person who takes the leap and opens a business takes the same chance and has the same success/failure rate. — KC (@GraminK) January 23, 2019

1. It's more "greedy" to take other people's money against their will than to become rich by engaging in voluntary transaction.

2. One of the other deadly sins: envyhttps://t.co/PIVmSiAyYK — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 23, 2019

Leftists preaching the morality of coveting their neighbors’ property:https://t.co/Vfvbabt9pC — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 23, 2019

You don't get to decide when someone has enough money. They are free to pursue their financial interests however they wish. That's part of living in a free society. — Moe Clackin (@wunderpig) January 23, 2019

Hey everybody, Bill Gates is "money hoarding"! These guys are hilarious. https://t.co/QPHOzfHZEq — … (@jtLOL) January 23, 2019

LOL! He can't be serious. Bill is only the most philanthropic person that ever lived. AOC's senior policy advisor… https://t.co/Yg1FKRjTHO — Brent Millar (@brent_millar3) January 23, 2019

He's also donated more money than anyone, possibly ever. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 23, 2019

But Riffle had that angle covered:

Bill and Melinda Gates have been named the most generous philanthropists in the US. The philanthropists have donated more than $36 billion to charitable causes, including $4.8 billion last year. Through their foundation the couple focused on global health, education, and poverty. — Philly Tara (@PhillyTara) January 23, 2019

Philanthropy is the privatization of the social safety net. — Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) January 23, 2019

In other words, the money Gates gave away would have been better off in the hands of a government that’s already over $20 trillion in debt?

I can’t believe someone thinks this. This is the best policy Republicans could ask for to win elections. — Frankie (@Amadeus2123) January 23, 2019

Its almost like the actions of the left are intentional to lead people to vote conservative lol — 🍢Brad🍢 (@SeminoleBrad) January 23, 2019

You know what is really evil? People who become millionaires through politics. https://t.co/f4Pfe4Mf2b — JWL (@JWL34012576) January 23, 2019

Bingo!