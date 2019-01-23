A policy adviser for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez already believes that “every billionaire is a policy failure,” but he shared this assessment of Bill Gates yesterday:

Leave it to progressives to come up with a ranking system about which wealthy people do or don’t deserve to keep their own money. And speaking of immoral…

The Left’s answer to that seems to hinge on exactly who is doing the stealing.

But Riffle had that angle covered:

In other words, the money Gates gave away would have been better off in the hands of a government that’s already over $20 trillion in debt?

Bingo!

