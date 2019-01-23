We told you earlier this afternoon about a blue-check journalist asking for help from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in sounding the alarm about President Trump “effectively declaring a coup” in Venezuela. The Trump administration has joined with Canada, Brazil and many other nations in recognizing Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela, and Code Pink has a big problem with that, joining those who are calling it a “coup”:

TONIGHT 6 PM EST: join us in front of the White House in opposition to the US-backed coup against the democratically-elected government of #Venezuela! We've seen this before in Latin America and it always turns out BAD.https://t.co/cavG5uoQF2 — CODEPINK (@codepink) January 23, 2019

**TIME/LOCATION CHANGE**

The demonstration will now take place tonight at 6:30 PM EST in front of the Venezuelan Embassy in DC (1099 30th St NW #2)! #HandsOffVenezuela — CODEPINK (@codepink) January 23, 2019

“It always turns out BAD”? Because it’s been such a socialist paradise up until yesterday?

Code Pink backs the child murderer of Venezuela. We told you! When they say “Democratic Socialism” they are referring to Venezuelan Socialism. https://t.co/gQjceDZIh6 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 23, 2019

Code Pink going to the mat for human garbage Maduro, of course https://t.co/zhwZRuO8zM — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 23, 2019

We expected nothing less.

LMAO "democratically-elected" — New New Houston Journal (@Hinsons_News) January 23, 2019

lol. that was a real short trip from anti-war to pro-dictator — Mike Pohlen (@MichaelPohlen) January 23, 2019

Let me guess, no one has ever mistaken your organization for having even a smidgen of 'intelligence,' have they? — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) January 23, 2019

Just no shame with you folks. This tweet is too ludicrous to even get angry about. — ChuckGregory (@TheChuckGregory) January 23, 2019

Standard for Code Pink.