We told you earlier this afternoon about a blue-check journalist asking for help from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in sounding the alarm about President Trump “effectively declaring a coup” in Venezuela. The Trump administration has joined with Canada, Brazil and many other nations in recognizing Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela, and Code Pink has a big problem with that, joining those who are calling it a “coup”:

“It always turns out BAD”? Because it’s been such a socialist paradise up until yesterday?

We expected nothing less.

Standard for Code Pink.

