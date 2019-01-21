Kamala Harris announced her 2020 presidential campaign today, and it’s already off to an eyeroll-worthy start:

"There are so many powerful voices who are trying to sow hate and division among us," Sen. Kamala Harris said after announcing her 2020 run for president. "We have got to reject that." https://t.co/twnmECijYt pic.twitter.com/hRs5oiqztm — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) January 21, 2019

The California senator’s campaign has obviously decided to streamline itself by moving forward without lugging around any self-awareness:

Dude, you called the Knights of Columbus an "extremist" group and harassed a nominee over his Catholicism. https://t.co/DQpzdkpdNg — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 21, 2019

She was literally harassing a judge because he was Catholic and either she hates Catholics, or she wanted to stoke up her constituency hatred for Christiansin general. — Jake R. (@jaker1419) January 21, 2019

"And that's why I consider the Knights of Columbus an alt-right terrorist group" https://t.co/1HAdBYUXLR — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 21, 2019

Lol she says this after calling the Knights of Columbus an right wing extremist group. Her hypocrisy has no bounds — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) January 21, 2019

So what’s she saying? Don’t vote for Kamala Harris?

Yes yes.. but besides that we need to come together as one.. — Jeff Larson (@backpewguy) January 21, 2019

And …. she is one of those powerful voices. Self awareness must be a vanishing trait in today’s Democrat party. — Neil Thompson (@boyfromsi) January 21, 2019

This woman doesn’t think Catholics should be able to sit on the federal bench. Spare me your “rejecting hate and division” rhetoric. https://t.co/BFkapaD2Dh — TheLastGentleman (@AppreciatesNick) January 21, 2019

Ummm… Kamala's voice is one of the loudest sowing hate and division. — thestripedrose (@thestripedrose) January 21, 2019

Your behavior at the Kavanaugh hearing told us all the crazy stuff we need to know about you. — Al Nelson6 (@Nelson6Al) January 21, 2019

She’s literally one of those people she describes https://t.co/J83wXbUd40 — Ricky Mellick (@mellick24) January 21, 2019

So funny to hear people saying "I believe in love instead of hate, and please join me in hating anyone who doesn't join this cause". — Jon Saxon (@jonsaxon67) January 21, 2019

"There are so many powerful voices who are trying to sow hate and division among us," Don't flatter yourself, Kamala. Your voice really isn't that powerful. — Geoppetto Hosseltoff (@Geoppetto) January 21, 2019

And this is just day one of her campaign.