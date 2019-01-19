We’ve reported many times before about the anti-Semitism in the ranks of the leadership of the national Women’s March organization that’s caused Dems like Debbie Wasserman Schultz and others to walk away from the group. At Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, DC, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked about it, and watch how fast her answer — or something vaguely resembling an answer — pivoted to Donald Trump:

All we know for sure is it was a fast attempt to project everything some Women’s March leaders have shown themselves to be onto President Trump.

And AOC gave that answer while Linda Sarsour was being applauded at the same event for calling for a boycott of Israel.

Simply amazing.

