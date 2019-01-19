We’ve reported many times before about the anti-Semitism in the ranks of the leadership of the national Women’s March organization that’s caused Dems like Debbie Wasserman Schultz and others to walk away from the group. At Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, DC, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked about it, and watch how fast her answer — or something vaguely resembling an answer — pivoted to Donald Trump:

WATCH: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses question about those with concerns about anti-Semitism within the Women's March groups. https://t.co/qxhHH5CLXR pic.twitter.com/0B90LAZ186 — The Hill (@thehill) January 19, 2019

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refuses to address the anti-Semitism within the Women's March and instead claims that the Trump administration are the ones guilty of anti-Semitismpic.twitter.com/DNBE1Kl07Q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 20, 2019

Wait, what?

I literally didn’t understand one word she said — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 20, 2019

All we know for sure is it was a fast attempt to project everything some Women’s March leaders have shown themselves to be onto President Trump.

@AOC do you not know that the President’s son-in-law is Jewish? — Tammy Peterman (@TammyPeterman) January 20, 2019

Trump is attcked for letting Jared Kushner and Ivanka have too much power, and he's also an anti-semite. I know we stopped teaching logic, but can we pretend to have logical consistency in our public discourse? https://t.co/ReULc9eAP2 — Charlie Atwood (@CharlieAtwood3) January 20, 2019

And AOC gave that answer while Linda Sarsour was being applauded at the same event for calling for a boycott of Israel.

Q: “what would you say to those who have concerns about anti-semitism within the women’s march” A: You’re right, Trump is an anti-Semite! https://t.co/cPUwB2xggD — Jacob Dunklin (@YikYakob) January 19, 2019

Didn’t answer … — eli (@elialjanati) January 19, 2019

Wut??? That’s a word salad of an answer. — Kristin (@kedarhower) January 20, 2019

Simply amazing.