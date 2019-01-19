President Trump spoke this afternoon, and offered up some middle ground for Democrats to consider in order to end the shutdown. Here are some details:

Just before Trump spoke, Trump already had his answer from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi:

That happened. Here’s what Pelosi tweeted a couple minutes before Trump’s address:

Pelosi has repeatedly said that there will be no deal as long as Trump insists on billions for a physical border barrier. Stay tuned.

