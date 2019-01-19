President Trump spoke this afternoon, and offered up some middle ground for Democrats to consider in order to end the shutdown. Here are some details:

Trump's border proposal:

-$800 million in humanitarian assistance

-$805 million for drug detection technology

-$5.7 billion for wall

-Three year relief for "Dreamers"

-More immigration judges to reduce court backlogs

More:https://t.co/mA1AxC51sL — Tim Hanrahan (@TimJHanrahan) January 19, 2019

Pres. Trump says he would extend protections for 700,000 DACA recipients for three years, as well as an extension of the legal status of TPS holders https://t.co/SzQ7PTIwBB pic.twitter.com/bHtXfxClE4 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 19, 2019

Trump endorses 3 years "of legislative relief for 700,000 DACA recipients." And three-year extension of TPS Plus his supplemental request, namely $5.7B for wall — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 19, 2019

BREAKING: Trump offers temporary protection for people brought to U.S. illegally as children in bid to secure border wall funding and end shutdown. pic.twitter.com/KGyToYssO3 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) January 19, 2019

Just before Trump spoke, Trump already had his answer from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi:

Wow! @SpeakerPelosi had this denial letter written even before Trump spoke — Big G (@ajgAdLitem) January 19, 2019

@SpeakerPelosi all but said she’d refuse his deal, before he even spoke. And personally, I think @realDonaldTrump already knew they would. He’s calling their bluff and putting it on display for all Americans to see — Nebraska Bred (@Nebraska_bRED27) January 19, 2019

That happened. Here’s what Pelosi tweeted a couple minutes before Trump’s address:

Democrats were hopeful that @realDonaldTrump was finally willing to re-open government & proceed with a much-needed discussion to protect the border. Unfortunately, reports make clear that his proposal is a compilation of previously rejected initiatives. https://t.co/MFwebWSevG pic.twitter.com/yMTm4iP27h — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 19, 2019

Pelosi has repeatedly said that there will be no deal as long as Trump insists on billions for a physical border barrier. Stay tuned.