President Trump spoke this afternoon, and offered up some middle ground for Democrats to consider in order to end the shutdown. Here are some details:
Trump's border proposal:
-$800 million in humanitarian assistance
-$805 million for drug detection technology
-$5.7 billion for wall
-Three year relief for "Dreamers"
-More immigration judges to reduce court backlogs
— Tim Hanrahan (@TimJHanrahan) January 19, 2019
Pres. Trump says he would extend protections for 700,000 DACA recipients for three years, as well as an extension of the legal status of TPS holders https://t.co/SzQ7PTIwBB pic.twitter.com/bHtXfxClE4
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 19, 2019
Trump endorses 3 years "of legislative relief for 700,000 DACA recipients." And three-year extension of TPS
Plus his supplemental request, namely $5.7B for wall
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 19, 2019
BREAKING: Trump offers temporary protection for people brought to U.S. illegally as children in bid to secure border wall funding and end shutdown. pic.twitter.com/KGyToYssO3
— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) January 19, 2019
Just before Trump spoke, Trump already had his answer from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi:
Wow! @SpeakerPelosi had this denial letter written even before Trump spoke
— Big G (@ajgAdLitem) January 19, 2019
@SpeakerPelosi all but said she’d refuse his deal, before he even spoke. And personally, I think @realDonaldTrump already knew they would. He’s calling their bluff and putting it on display for all Americans to see
— Nebraska Bred (@Nebraska_bRED27) January 19, 2019
That happened. Here’s what Pelosi tweeted a couple minutes before Trump’s address:
Democrats were hopeful that @realDonaldTrump was finally willing to re-open government & proceed with a much-needed discussion to protect the border. Unfortunately, reports make clear that his proposal is a compilation of previously rejected initiatives. https://t.co/MFwebWSevG pic.twitter.com/yMTm4iP27h
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 19, 2019
Pelosi has repeatedly said that there will be no deal as long as Trump insists on billions for a physical border barrier. Stay tuned.