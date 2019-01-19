The Women’s March in Washington, DC is today, and things got going near the Trump hotel:
The DC #WomensMarch kicks off in front of the Trump International Hotel: pic.twitter.com/OCcadW8M9F
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) January 19, 2019
And with the latest “bombshell” about Trump having turned out to be a dud thanks to the response from Mueller’s office, it’s back to street chanting in the hopes of getting impeachment proceedings rolling:
The front end of the #WomensMarch2019 stop in front of Trump Hotel to chant "Donald Trump has got to go!" pic.twitter.com/v4f0GhJc8B
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 19, 2019
Some marchers kept it real classy, too:
Now some people are flipping off the Trump Hotel. #WomensMarch2019 pic.twitter.com/tGBYr6pVxR
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 19, 2019
And there were some choice words for police keeping things safe in front of the hotel with the president’s name on it:
Now some are screaming at the Trump Hotel. One woman screams "why would you want to take a bullet for that man!" at the DC cops protecting the building. pic.twitter.com/eIDNgPMpuK
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 19, 2019
Classy!
This is NOT a women’s march. It is #TDS
— Sylvana_Bryant (@Sylvana_Bryant) January 19, 2019
Ahhh whatever happened to "the children are listening?"…… because I saw a child there… Just wondering.
— Melodie Willis Golde (@waterspryt) January 19, 2019
And people wonder why the #WomensMarch2019 is a joke to the rest of the world https://t.co/HP1AKXRvJ6
— Deez (@getupoffDeez) January 19, 2019
***
Related:
This scotch brand is getting involved in the Women’s March and promptly walks onto a rake