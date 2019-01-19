The activism at the Women’s March in New York City wasn’t confined to those on the march, but it was also on the train. Here’s one such example:

She had us at “see the movie Cow-spiracy.” But wait, there’s more!

Trending

Wow. Maybe a slight diet change is in order:

Ha!

It’s one of those days.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #WomensMarch2019vegansvegetarians