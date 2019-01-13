Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was interviewed on the PBS show “Firing Line” over the weekend, and spilled some Democrat beans:

Fmr. Georgia gubernatorial candidate @staceyabrams says she “wouldn’t oppose” non-citizens voting in some local elections this week on #FiringLineShowPBS. pic.twitter.com/6Z5E4B7WQO — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) January 12, 2019

Surprise! And how fast would the “some local elections” limitation spread nationally?

Margaret Hoover asks former Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams if she supports non-citizens voting in local elections. Abrams responds, " I wouldn’t oppose it." pic.twitter.com/QjshlW5Se5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 13, 2019

It’s nice every so often when a Democrat comes right out and admits it.

Probably not a mainstream position. https://t.co/4bNH3hAbMN — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 13, 2019

When you say the secret part out loud… https://t.co/qaiFlS5HqH — Peter B R (@PBB123456) January 14, 2019

Every now and then the mask falls and makes a big THUD.

Good Lord what is happening to our country…. — Imjstsayn (@eagles62jhs) January 14, 2019

Abrams acts like she's the first person that ever lost an election. She comes off that somehow she is entitled to be governor. It mirrors how Hillary acts. Like it was stolen from her. — Meow And Yawn (@meowandyawn) January 13, 2019

This is problematic… To say the least. https://t.co/RkG36yHx4d — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 13, 2019

Becoming more mainstream within the Democratic Party (see: California) — Michael J. Alcorn (@MichaelJAlcorn) January 14, 2019

DEMOCRATS: Russia, Russia, Trump, Collusion, foreign interference in our election, Impeach 45!! ALSO DEMOCRATS: Non-citizens voting? Not really against it. #MAGA🇺🇸 https://t.co/livBuieGp1 — Andrea Katherine (@STL_Blonde) January 14, 2019

Scary thing is she came close to winning the election — David brown (@Brownball21) January 14, 2019

And she might again at some point.