The partial government shutdown continues as a standoff between the White House and Democrats over funding for President Trump’s proposed border wall shows no sign of ending very soon. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s doing her part on behalf of the Democrats in trying to show why a wall isn’t needed, and the California Democrat threw this tweet at the wall to see what would stick:

That so-called argument doesn’t really do what Feinstein thinks it does:

Thanks to the senator for helping point out the need to not “abolish ICE,” as many Dems have proposed.

Looks like Feinstein’s accidentally stumbled upon some common ground, even though it was purely unintentional.

Let the record show that Feinstein’s tweet was a big ol’ backfire.

