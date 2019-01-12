The partial government shutdown continues as a standoff between the White House and Democrats over funding for President Trump’s proposed border wall shows no sign of ending very soon. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s doing her part on behalf of the Democrats in trying to show why a wall isn’t needed, and the California Democrat threw this tweet at the wall to see what would stick:

Fact check: Nearly half of all undocumented immigrants come to the United States legally but then overstay their visas. A border wall would do nothing to curb visa overstays. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 11, 2019

That so-called argument doesn’t really do what Feinstein thinks it does:

And that is why we need ICE Enforcement!!! https://t.co/pDHVYgQbLz — Barry (@bearedge49) January 12, 2019

Your right. So they are now illegals and that what ICE is for. — stephen robinson (@fordboytekker) January 11, 2019

Thanks to the senator for helping point out the need to not “abolish ICE,” as many Dems have proposed.

So you're suggesting an increase in funding for ICE in addition to the wall…am I understanding you correctly? I believe we've reached an agreement! Type it up and let's get it signed! — Chronic Hope (@ChronicHope_DC) January 12, 2019

Looks like Feinstein’s accidentally stumbled upon some common ground, even though it was purely unintentional.

Not an argument against the wall. And your state protects those that overstay their visas , so you are part of the problem. And you deem ICE as the bad guys, when this is something they could help with. #hypocrisy #BuildTheWall — Linley (@linleypat) January 12, 2019

Let the record show that Feinstein’s tweet was a big ol’ backfire.