Coming from Michael Bloomberg, this accusation is something else:

Michael Bloomberg: "All we hear from the President is a lot of fear mongering and lies." https://t.co/6cVPk6GvVX pic.twitter.com/j7tPqBppfP — The Hill (@thehill) January 12, 2019

Dude, really?

You tried to wage war against soda lest it kill us all. https://t.co/SvFiLkVJny — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) January 12, 2019

Says the guy who started a soda tax for "fear" it would kill us https://t.co/CF3CvVW3oU — realthoughts (@Whatustank) January 12, 2019

Dude, you got your panties in a twist for fear ordinary people would OMG order a large soda. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) January 12, 2019

That and so much more.

Global Warming is riddled w lies https://t.co/EnASAr5wuB — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 12, 2019

Bloomberg must have also managed to include “self-awareness” among the many things he banned while mayor of New York City