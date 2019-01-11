New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s State of the City address yesterday contained a threat to city landlords that he could “seize” the buildings of those who displease him. Also in his speech, the NYC mayor acknowledged that there’s enough money in the world, but there’s a problem:

"There’s plenty of money in the world. Plenty of money in this city," Mayor de Blasio said. "It’s just in the wrong hands!" He said his proposals — such as requiring paid vacation for most private-sector employees — are a model for the Democratic Party. https://t.co/DrRzToXe4Z — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 11, 2019

Wow.

… now he wants to determine who should have money…? That’s why socialist are dangerous… — Charles (@Zompopo_Chuck) January 11, 2019

He’s SO anti-greed that he wants all your money so you can’t be so greedy.

This is one of the lunatics on the Left who think they should be able to confiscate our money because "THEY" CAN SPEND IT BETTER. https://t.co/VovFtDFwsh — laura e. flannery (@fishergirlusmc) January 11, 2019

He’d be a good fit – in Moscow. — TheConservativePost (@TheConservative) January 11, 2019

A true communist. https://t.co/LNsJmL8XnA — The Deplorable Party (@OmegaMan34) January 11, 2019

Mayor de Blasio says there’s plenty of money in NYC – “it’s just in the wrong hands.” Wow, do we really need a politician telling us who should and should not have money? #ClassWarfare #TypicalArrogance — Tim Phillips (@TimPhillipsAFP) January 11, 2019

That’s what socialist politicians are all about. At least de Blasio’s transparent about it.