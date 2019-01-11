New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s State of the City address yesterday contained a threat to city landlords that he could “seize” the buildings of those who displease him. Also in his speech, the NYC mayor acknowledged that there’s enough money in the world, but there’s a problem:

Wow.

He’s SO anti-greed that he wants all your money so you can’t be so greedy.

That’s what socialist politicians are all about. At least de Blasio’s transparent about it.

