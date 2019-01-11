The Democrats continue to blame President Trump for the ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government over his demand for more than $5 billion for construction of a border wall and increased security measures, but Rep. Steny Hoyer was reminded who could end it immediately. Hoyer then served up the Dem spin on that question:

The spin is getting increasingly dizzying.

An AP fact check previously found the Democrats share responsibility for the shutdown, but obviously they don’t want to hear that.

