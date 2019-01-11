The Democrats continue to blame President Trump for the ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government over his demand for more than $5 billion for construction of a border wall and increased security measures, but Rep. Steny Hoyer was reminded who could end it immediately. Hoyer then served up the Dem spin on that question:

CNBC host calls out Dems for gov. shutdown: Pelosi & Schumer “could open the government any time… they just care about making a political point.” https://t.co/08UUXxOCxk pic.twitter.com/EKvAd8PNSy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 11, 2019

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) gets called out by CNBC for the government shutdown: Democrats “could open the government any time… they just care about making a political point.” pic.twitter.com/In5umjG1bU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 11, 2019

The spin is getting increasingly dizzying.

When the Dems are being called out by their own media, I think they might be in trouble 🍿🍿 — nick wriedt (@nickwriedt) January 11, 2019

They keep changing their story as to why they refuse to fund the wall — Nick M (@NickAtNight128) January 11, 2019

An AP fact check previously found the Democrats share responsibility for the shutdown, but obviously they don’t want to hear that.